 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Free ‘mourning’ coffee break offered

  • 0

Grief can be a lonely experience. Anyone in the community who has lost a loved one is encouraged to grab a cup of coffee and join Carolina Caring’s Good Mourning Coffee Break, an informal time of sharing and connecting with others who have also lost a loved one.

The group’s next session will be held July 13 from 9-10 a.m. at Hickory Bread Café, 1756 Catawba Valley Blvd. SE in Hickory. The group will continue to meet every second and fourth Wednesday. To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte Region, including Iredell. For more information, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hospitals welcome two new leaders

Hospitals welcome two new leaders

Lake Norman and Davis Regional Medical Centers welcome Gregory Smith, network director of information technology and Marie Blevins, administra…

Watch Now: Related Video

Shinzo Abe, powerful former Japan PM, leaves divided legacy