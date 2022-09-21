Free online joint pain seminars set

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a free on-demand online seminar in October titled “Joint Pain Treatment Options.” The seminar is scheduled for Oct. 1 from 6-7 p.m.

If you’re suffering from stiff, painful joints, even small tasks can feel like monumental challenges. If joint pain is keeping you from doing things you love, and medication is no longer working to relieve the pain, it might be time to consider joint replacement.

Registration is required. If you are unable to attend this month’s online presentation, additional seminars will be offered.

Visit the Events tab at lnrmc.com for information and to register. A link will be emailed to you for Google Meet.

For information regarding the hospital’s orthopedic service line, visit lnrmc.com/orthopedic-services.