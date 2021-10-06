 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Free, online program set
0 Comments
alert top story
Breast cancer awareness

Free, online program set

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Michelle Bertsch, M.D., FACS, of Lake Norman Regional Medical Group, Surgery and Breast Health Mooresville, will present a free online breast cancer awareness program Oct. 12 from noon to 1 p.m.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Her presentation will feature breast cancer awareness, treatment options and screening mammograms.

Reservation is required for this program, and once registered, a link will be emailed to participants. To register, visit https://www.lnrmc.com/classes-events.

10-6 program set

Bertsch
0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Afghans flock to passport office reopened by Taliban

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics