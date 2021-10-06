Free, online program set

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Michelle Bertsch, M.D., FACS, of Lake Norman Regional Medical Group, Surgery and Breast Health Mooresville, will present a free online breast cancer awareness program Oct. 12 from noon to 1 p.m.
Her presentation will feature breast cancer awareness, treatment options and screening mammograms.
Reservation is required for this program, and once registered, a link will be emailed to participants. To register, visit https://www.lnrmc.com/classes-events.
