Free online seminar focuses on maintaining healthy joints

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a free online seminar in August entitled “Maintaining Healthy Joints.” The seminar, scheduled for Aug. 11 from 12:30-1:30 p.m., will feature orthopedic nurse navigator Jaycee Dedmon, BSN, RN, ONC, as presenter.
The presentation on maintaining healthy joints will include low-impact exercises, proper body mechanics and what to do if you have unresolved joint pain. There will be an opportunity for questions following the presentation. If unable to attend this month’s online presentation, additional seminars for maintaining healthy joints will be offered in October and December.
For more information and to register attendance online, visit the Events tab at LNRMC.com. A link will be emailed separately to you for Google Meet.
For more details about the hospital’s orthopedic service line, visit www.lnrmc.com/orthopedic-services.
