Free online support group for losses due to COVID-19
This last year we have been reminded of COVID-19’s impact as the number of people who died continued to increase. What is not well documented is the toll it has taken on family members. Deaths caused by COVID-19 are complicating the grief process in unique ways due to restrictions that often resulted in isolation for the dying patient and the loved one. Not being with a loved one in their time of need or being able to say goodbye makes grieving much more difficult.

If you have suffered a loss due to COVID-19, join Carolina Caring for a time to share with others who are on a similar journey. This four-week support group will meet the first four Tuesdays in June, beginning June 1 from 5:30-7 p.m., and is offered through Zoom.

Registration instructions for participants will be provided. To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

