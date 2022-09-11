 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Free online support group is offered

Grief is a natural response to loss — loss of a loved one, loss of a job, loss of connection. Grief can also happen due to changes in routine and ways of life that bring comfort and a feeling of stability.

Join Carolina Caring on Sept. 14 from 4-5 p.m. for Support for the Journey, an online support group open to anyone in the community who wishes to share their experiences with loss in a safe and supportive environment. The group will continue to meet every second and fourth Wednesday of the month.

The virtual group will meet via Zoom, but space is limited. To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, email wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte region, including Iredell. For more information, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.

