Free online support group offered

The coronavirus pandemic has contributed to an unprecedented level of loss. Grief is a natural response, whether that’s the loss of a loved one, a job or loss of connection. It can also happen when we experience changes to our routine or disruptions to our comfort and feeling of stability.

Join Carolina Caring on the second and fourth Wednesday of February from 4-5 p.m. for Support for the Journey, an online support group open to anyone in the community who wishes to share their experiences with loss in a safe and supportive environment.

This virtual group will meet via Zoom, but space is limited. To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, email wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte region, including Iredell. For more information, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.