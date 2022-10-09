Free online therapy seminar scheduled

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Patricia Monroe, PT, CLT, of Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, Rehabilitation Services Statesville, will present a free, online breast cancer-related lymphedema therapy program Oct. 13 from noon to 1 p.m.

Lymphedema is a chronic condition in which excess fluid collects in the body’s tissue, rather than flowing and draining normally. Join as the certified lymphedema therapist discusses lymphedema therapy for breast cancer patients.

The focus will be on therapeutic treatments that can help reduce the swelling and allow patients to obtain relief and regain function.

Reservation is required for this free, online presentation. Once registered, a link will be emailed to participants. To register, visit https://www.lnrmc.com/classes-events.