Free online weight loss seminar planned

The Center for Surgical Weight Loss at Lake Norman hosts free monthly educational seminars, “Understanding Your Weight Loss Options.”

The next online seminar will be held Sept. 28 from 6:30-7 p.m. Those interested in participating are encouraged to secure their online reservation early.

Ryan Heider, M.D., medical director of The Center for Surgical Weight Loss at Lake Norman will explain both surgical and non-surgical weight loss procedures including adjustable gastric banding, gastric bypass, vertical sleeve gastrectomy, revision surgeries, conversion surgeries, nonsurgical intragastric balloon procedure, laparoscopic procedures and a medically-supervised weight-loss program.

A question and answer period will follow. For those unable to attend, additional monthly seminars will be offered throughout the year or a pre-recorded online seminar may be viewed at LNRMCSurgicalWeightLoss.com

To register or to get additional information visit LNRMCSurgicalWeightLoss.com.