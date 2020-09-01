Free online weight loss seminar planned

The Center for Surgical Weight Loss at Lake Norman hosts free monthly educational seminars, “Understanding Your Weight Loss Options.”

The free September online seminars will be held Sept. 9 and Sept. 28 from 6:30-7 p.m. each day. Those interested in participating are encouraged to secure their online reservation early.

Ryan Heider, M.D., medical director of The Center for Surgical Weight Loss at Lake Norman will explain both surgical and non-surgical weight loss procedures including adjustable gastric banding, gastric bypass, vertical sleeve gastrectomy, revision surgeries, conversion surgeries, nonsurgical intragastric balloon procedure, laparoscopic procedures and a medically-supervised weight-loss program.

A question and answer period will follow these presentations.

For those unable to attend this seminar, additional monthly seminars will be offered throughout the year or a pre-recorded online seminar may be viewed at LNRMCSurgicalWeightLoss.com

To register for these free seminars or to get additional information visit LNRMCSurgicalWeightLoss.com to see upcoming dates and times.