Free parenting class offered by Pharos Parenting

Pharos Parenting will be hosting a free parenting class for parents of older children. The class, entitled Love & Logic, will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 249 W. McLelland Ave., Mooresville.

Beginning July 11, the class will meet Mondays from 6-8 p.m. for six weeks from July 11 through Aug. 15. There is no cost to attend, thanks to their Parent Education sponsor, Raymer Oil Company.

This class, it was noted, could help parents of any age, but especially those 7 years and older. Topics covered will include: Putting an End to Arguing, Back Talk, & Begging; Teaching Responsibility Without Losing Their Love; Setting Limits Without Waging War; Avoiding Power-Struggles; Guiding Kids to Own and Solve Their Problems; and Teaching Kids to Complete Chores… Without Reminders and Without Pay!

For additional information, call 704-878-2227 or contact Laurie, clinical director, at laurie@pharosparenting.org. To register, call the number listed above or visit the website at pharosparenting.org.