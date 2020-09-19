Free program scheduled to help learn more about social security

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Join Carolina Caring for a presentation by Knowhow’s David Critchlow entitled “Strategies to Maximize Your Social Security Benefit” via Zoom on Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. to learn more about how your decisions about social security can affect you and your family’s financial future.

Through his decision-supported program “Knowhow,” Critchlow helps older adults navigate what they don’t know about their Social Security benefit to help them understand how choosing what and how much to collect impacts their lifetime benefits.

For more information or to register, contact Stuart Madow at smadow@carolinacaring.org or call 704-775-3624.

Caroling Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. They specialize in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine, hospice care and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties, including Iredell, across western North Carolina and the Piedmont.