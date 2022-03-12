Free virtual bingo night is offered

Everyone likes the thrill of yelling out, “Bingo!” It’s a favorite game among children and adults alike. Playing games like this can also help relieve some of the stress and pain of grief. Join Carolina Caring, along with other individuals who have experienced loss, for an evening of lighthearted fun March 24 from 7-8 p.m. Prizes will be awarded during this virtual bingo night.
The group will meet via Zoom, but registration is required. Visit CarolinaCaring.org/support or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201, by March 15 to register and receive a Bingo card.
Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte Region, including. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.