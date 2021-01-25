Free virtual concert scheduled for Feb. 21

Music at St. Alban’s (Davidson), in collaboration with WDAV classical radio (89.9), will present a free virtual concert Feb. 21 at 3 p.m. Performers will be well-known husband and wife duo, Cynthia Lawing, piano, and William Lawing, trumpet.

William holds a named chair as professor in the music department at Davidson College, conducts the college’s jazz ensemble and other wind groups and is a member of the Western Piedmont Symphony Orchestra. Cynthia has long served as artist associate in piano at the college.

Each has an impressive resume as soloist and as members of small ensembles and orchestras. They have performed in many parts of this country and abroad, most notably in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Chile and Europe.

For this concert, the pair will present a program of music spanning four centuries, including works by Scarlatti, Ravel, Ginastera and others. To see this performance, go to M@SA’s website at www.musicatstalbansdavidson.org or to M@SA’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/musicatstalbans/.

Those interested may also visit WDAV’s Piedmont Arts Podcast at https://www.wdav.org to hear Rachel Stewart’s interview with the Lawings the week of Feb. 15.

This project is made possible, in part, with funding from the ASC. M@SA is a 501[c]3 nonprofit organization.