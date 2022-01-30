Free virtual heart health seminar set

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center will be hosting a free virtual (online) seminar entitled, “Exercise and Heart Health,” in recognition and promotion of Heart Health Month Awareness. The presentation is scheduled for Feb. 12 at noon and will be presented by Annie Craven, director of Rehabilitation Services at the local hospital.
For more information regarding the seminar and to register, visit the Events tab at LNRMC.com. A link will be emailed to participants separately for Google Meet.
For heart care information and to find your heart’s real age, visit https://www.lnrmc.com/cardiac.care.
