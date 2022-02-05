Free virtual seminar is scheduled

The presentation is Feb. 11 at noon and will be presented by Bernadette Joyce, MS, RD, LDN, clinical nutrition manager, at Davis and Lake Norman Regional Medical Centers.

For more information regarding the Heart Health Month Awareness seminar and to register, visit the Events tab at DavisRegional.com or LNRMC.com. A link will be emailed to you separately for Google Meet. Those wishing to participate are encouraged to sign-up today to secure their attendance.