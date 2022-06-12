Free virtual support group offered

Hidden grief is any grief that is unacknowledged, such as divorce, overdose, infertility, loss of health or life events. Because this grief is often minimized, it makes the loss difficult to work through and may leave one feeling lonely and misunderstood.

This group will help validate the griever’s feelings as they process the loss. The support group is offered virtually through Zoom on June 20 from 6-7:30 p.m. and requires registration. Instructions for participating with be provided.

To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte Region including Iredell. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.