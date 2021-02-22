 Skip to main content
Free virtual workshop for veterans planned
Join Carolina Caring and the American Red Cross for a workshop, "Creating Calmness During COVID-19," presented online Feb. 25 from 6:30-8 p.m. by David Laws, American Red Cross director of Services to the Armed Forces and International Services.

This free virtual workshop was developed by the American Red Cross to bring support to the military and veteran communities. It guides veterans through activities and discussions that help them recognize and manage stress as well as identify ways to view and address the stress in their lives. Participants are encouraged to share in the discussion and ask questions.

To register, contact Laws at David.laws@redcross.org or Rev. Sandi Hood, Carolina Caring director of community relations, at shood@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466.

