Free weight loss seminars are offered

The Center for Surgical Weight Loss at Lake Norman hosts free monthly educational seminars entitled, “Understanding Your Weight Loss Options.”

The in-person seminar will be held Aug. 11, at 6:30 p.m., and the online virtual seminar will be offered Aug. 23, also at 6:30 p.m., hosted by the center, 106 Alexander Bank Drive, Suite 300, in Mooresville.

Those participating are encourage to secure reservations for either seminar early as space fills quickly.

Ryan Heider, M.D., the center’s medical director, will explain both surgical and nonsurgical weight loss procedures including adjustable gastric banding, gastric bypass, vertical sleeve gastrectomy, revision surgeries, conversion surgeries, nonsurgical intragastric balloon procedure, laparoscopic procedures and a medically supervised weight loss program.

A question and answer period will follow these presentations.

If unable to attend this seminar, there will be additional monthly seminars throughout 2021, or you may view a prerecorded online seminar at LNRMCSurgicalWeightLoss.com. For more information and to register for these free seminars, visit LNRMCSurgicalWeightLoss.com, or call 1-888-99-LNRMC(56762).