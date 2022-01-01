Free weight loss seminars offered

The Center for Surgical Weight Loss at Lake Norman hosts free monthly in-person and online educational seminars entitled “Understanding Your Weight Loss Options.”

The first in-person seminar will be Jan. 12 at 6:30 p.m., and the second online seminar will be Jan. 24 at 6:30 p.m., hosted by the center, located at 106 Alexander Bank Drive, Suite 300, Mooresville. Be sure to secure your reservation for either seminar early as space fills quickly.

Ryan Heider, M.D., the center’s medical director, will explain both surgical and nonsurgical weight loss procedures including adjustable gastric banding, gastric bypass, vertical sleeve gastrectomy, revision surgeries, conversion surgeries, nonsurgical intragastric balloon procedure, laparoscopic procedures and a medically-supervised weight-loss program. A question and answer period will follow these presentations.

If unable to attend, there will be additional monthly seminars throughout the year or you may view a pre-recorded online seminar at LNRMCSurgicalWeightLoss.com. For more information and to register for these free seminars, visit LNRMCSurgicalWeightLoss.com or call 1-888-99-LNRMC(56762).