Free weight loss seminars scheduled
The Center for Surgical Weight Loss at Lake Norman hosts free monthly educational seminars entitled “Understanding Your Weight Loss Options.”

The in-person seminar will be May 12 at 6:30 p.m., and the online virtual seminar is scheduled for May 24 at 6:30 p.m. hosted by the center, 106 Alexander Bank Drive, Suite 300, Mooresville. Those participating are encouraged to secure reservations for either seminar early.

Ryan Heider, M.D., medical director for the Mooresville center, will explain both surgical and nonsurgical weight loss procedures including adjustable gastric banding, gastric bypass, vertical sleeve gastrectomy, revision surgeries, conversion surgeries, nonsurgical intragastric balloon procedure, laparoscopic procedures and a medically-supervised weight-loss program. A question and answer period will follow these presentations.

If unable to attend this seminar, there will be additional monthly seminars throughout 2021 or a pre-recorded online seminar may be viewed at LNRMCSurgicalWeightLoss.com. For more information and to register for these free seminars, visit LNRMCSurgicalWeightLoss.com or call 1-888-99-LNRMC(56762).

5-5 weight loss seminars

Heider
