Friday to be a virtual/remote day for students; three-hour delay for staff
  • Updated
Iredell-Statesville Schools announced that schools will move to a virtual/remote learning day today.

In a news release, I-SS said teams checked the roads throughout the county since 5 a.m. today.

"There are still areas with icy conditions. The temperature is forecasted to hold below freezing throughout the day," the release said. With conditions not likely to improve, the decision was made to move from a three-hour delay to a virtual/remote learning day.

There is a three-hour delay for staff.

