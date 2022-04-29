Friends of the Mooresville Library’s Children’s Book Swap returns May 21

The Friends of the Library Children’s Book Swap is back on the schedule for May 21, from 10 a.m. to noon in the Mooresville Public Library’s Youth Services Community Room. This is always one of the most popular events at the library, but has been cancelled for two years because of the pandemic.

Parents can drop off gently used children’s and young adult books the week before the swap. Hours are Monday-Thursday, May 16-19, from 6-8 p.m., and Friday, May 20 from 4-5 p.m. (No drop-off books will be accepted at the event on Saturday.) Each donated book earns a ticket for a free new-to-you book from the swap.

Hundreds of books — from picture books and ABC’s, to YA chapter books and nonfiction — will be available for swapping. It’s a great opportunity for children to trade up to the next reading level, find more books by a favorite author, or try something new and challenging. This year’s swap is sponsored by Lembo Montgomery Cosmetic and Family Dentistry, which provided more than 100 new chapter books for our middle school readers.

Anyone who joins the Friends of the Library at the book swap for $15, will receive a special thank you gift.

For additional information, contact the Friends at friendsofmplnc@gmail.com.