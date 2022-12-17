From helper to being helped: Bill and Sara Jeter humbled, grateful for support

There have been many reasons for the Jeter family to shed tears in 2022 but very few, if any, of those instances have been tears shed in a moment of extreme joy.

When Bill and Sarah Jeter met members of the Iredell County and Mooresville Fire departments at the Lake Norman Volunteer Fire Department on Dec. 1 for a check presentation, they had no idea what to expect. All summer long, efforts were made to raise money for the Jeter family to help combat their ever-growing medical costs with all the proceeds going right to the family.

“We had a number in our head of what we thought the check would say,” Bill Jeter said as tears welled up. “We thought that maybe we would be receiving $5,000-$10,000.”

The check revealed to them on that sunny Thursday afternoon actually totaled $34,115. At the sight of the number, both Bill and Sara Jeter broke down, both in happiness and in utter surprise at the number printed on the oversized check.

“This is impossible,” Jeter recalled. “How could we get so much support? We’re just so grateful.”

As a longtime member of Iredell County Emergency Services, Bill Jeter never looked for help from anyone, instead seeking out ways to help others. But when he and his family needed help the most, the Iredell County community stepped into to provide the much-needed support.

The journey to that life-changing event started with a simple trip to the hospital for Sara Jeter on the morning of May 26. By 5 p.m. that evening, arrangements were being made to transport her to the North Carolina Cancer Hospital in Chapel Hill.

By the next morning, she had been diagnosed with Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM), an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Right away, she underwent surgery to remove one of the two tumors in her brain, with the other being too big to remove. After recovering from the operation, she began six weeks of chemotherapy in an effort to decrease the size of the remaining tumor so it could also be removed.

The first round of chemotherapy, however, did not succeed in shrinking the tumor at all — but it also didn’t grow. She is now undergoing 12 months of monthly chemo sessions.

“She is in good spirits mentally and physically,” Jeter said. “She’s been so strong through this.”

Prior to his wife’s cancer diagnosis, Jeter, himself, was dealing with a persistent health issue in the form of Angiofibroma. The condition causes non-cancerous tumors to form within the sinus cavities in his face. These tumors not only cause a near-constant migraine-like headache for Jeter, they have to be surgically removed every 5-6 months for the last nine years.

“It’s been a load to deal with all of it,” Jeter said. “I was out of work for 70 days, but my mindset is that I have to keep going. I have to be able to take care of my wife and my family. It has been a struggle.

“But she fights for me as hard as I fight for her … she’s my rock,” Jeter continued. “She was by my side for 16 sinus surgeries, so now it’s my turn to stand by her and carry her to the finish line.”

Soon after the news got out to friends and family of Sara Jeter’s condition, two different plans were set in motion, completely independent of each other, by members of the Iredell County fire community.

Susan Craven, who served as a public safety volunteer for more than 20 years, and Mooresville Fire Department Chief Curt Deaton began collecting shirts from all the different fire departments in the county in order to make a quilt that was to be raffled off to benefit the Jeters.

“I just thought that would be a good way for all of the firemen in the county to be able to help them,” Craven said. “Helping people is just what we do.”

It took Craven about a month to complete the quilt, pouring about 40 hours worth of her own time into making it. The raffle raised $3,400 for the Jeter family and winner Pete Morrison, an employee at the Statesville Fire Marshal’s office, immediately took the quilt and gave it back to the Jeters.

“This is just one big brotherhood,” Craven added.

Meanwhile, another friend of the Jeter’s, Kevin Clark, began planning something even bigger.

“I thought that rather than just giving the family some of my own money, why don’t I use that to plan something even bigger,” Clark said. “I talked to Bill about it and he thought it was a great idea.”

When Clark said ‘something even bigger,’ the Jeters couldn’t imagine how big it would actually be. Over the course of a few months, Clark was not only able to line up sponsors and a music venue for the event, he was able to book Tyler Reese Tritt to perform at a concert to benefit the family.

A number of local businesses stepped up to help Clark put on the benefit concert for the Jeters, including 84 Lumber, 33 Storage Solutions, Pedula Materials, LKN Patio and Game Rooms, Flow Automotive Group, Element Home Loans, Sky Candy Balloons and Luxury Roofing Company.

The event, dubbed “Jammin’ with the Jeters,” was held Nov. 16 at the Boatyard in Cornelius and included a silent auction to go along with the live music. More than 200 people attended.

“Tyler invited Sara up on stage for the final song of the night and she got to sing with her,” Jeter said. “Seeing her up there, able to shine and smile, it brought so much love to everyone that was there. She hadn’t smiled that big in a long time.”

“Jammin’ with the Jeters,” outside of the quilt raffle, was the sole event responsible for the $34,115 that will help buoy the Jeter’s through their respective fights and the benefit that the money will provide is immeasurable.

“The ability to be able to pay a bill or take a weekend trip is huge,” Jeter said. “All of the costs add up. It will go a very long way for us. We would be sunk without the support and love we’ve gotten.”

After years of doing nothing but looking to help others in their times of need, Jeter never imagined he would be on the receiving end of an act of charity this large.

“We are so humbled by the love and support from everybody in this county that has helped us,” Jeter said. “It’s the little things that we’re thankful for…because we don’t know if we have tomorrow.”