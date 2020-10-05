FROM PROVIDER TO PATIENT: Lori Sumner brings new perspective to her practice after bout with breast cancer

There are moments that change your life forever, where the earth seems to shift, leaving you trying to make sense of it all. One of those moments happened to Lori Sumner on May 4, 2017 — the day she learned she had breast cancer.

As a physician assistant, Sumner understands the value of prevention and living a healthy lifestyle. The busy Mooresville wife and mother of three keeps up with her checkups and screenings, watches her diet, and works out on a regular basis. It was during one of her morning workouts in February 2017 that she noticed a pain on the far-right side of her chest that seemed unusual.

“I felt soreness and then discovered two lumps. I made an appointment that week to see my primary care provider and she agreed it didn’t seem like it was anything to be concerned about, but we would go through the protocol of getting a mammogram and ultrasound.”

The mammogram did not show any abnormalities in the breast tissue, but an ultrasound showed three areas of possible concern. A radiologist thought those areas may have been swollen lymph nodes, and Sumner was told to return for a follow up ultrasound in six weeks to see if the areas had improved.