From the start, new season kicks off for area NFL product

A seventh-round selection in the 2012 NFL Draft, the 6-foot-5 and 310-pound Sweezy garnered the 105th starting assignment of his professional football career. Prior to arriving at Arizona, the lineman has also served two separate stints as a member of the Seattle Seahawks – the organization that also initially picked him in the draft – as well as one tour with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was during his first phase of his career spent in Seattle when he was part of two teams that made it as far as the NFL Super Bowl. The 2013-14 edition of the Seahawks emerged as Super Bowl champions.

He signed a two-year contract as an unrestricted free agent in mid-March of 2019 to join his current Cardinals crew.

The favorable verdict on the part of Arizona was just its fourth win during the opening month of the season since the 2016 season combined. The outcome was also rendered on the homefield of a San Fran entry expected by many to successfully defend its NFC West Division championship status from one season ago.