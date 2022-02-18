Fueling your passion sets you up for success - professionally and personally

In today’s world of constant change, people often feel like they’ve been given more responsibilities than they possibly can get done during a workday. At times, this can be stressful. It feels confining and overwhelming, and it starts to hinder what we can accomplish.
Being passionate about your work helps you manage the stress of having to prioritize more and more tasks. Passion is the dividing line between liking and truly loving what you do for a living. Being passionate about your work can have a huge impact on how you feel about your life, both at work and at home.
Passion sets you up for success — both professionally and personally. It gives you that fire that is needed to get things done. It makes you excited to show up every day and make a difference. If you don’t have passion for what you are doing for a living, then why are you doing it?
Let’s look at a few ways that passion can help you to be happier and more successful on the job:
Passion fuels enthusiasm. If you are enthusiastic, you are motivated. You are happier and more determined. No matter where you are on the organizational chart, being enthusiastic is contagious. People around you can sense it, and this inspires motivation in them. When you feel passionate about what you are doing, you’re more productive and your work is of higher quality. Which brings us to the next point …
Passion fuels productivity. This one is easy! The more passionate you are, the more engaged you are in what you’re doing. You care enough to do your absolute best, to work quickly and creatively. As with enthusiasm, this also trickles down through your team, and it should be noticed by your supervisor and direct leadership. Productive people are role models; they are the team’s go-to for advice and knowledge. And at the end of the day, don’t you feel better when you know you’ve been productive?
Passion fuels knowledge. When you are passionate about something, you challenge yourself to learn more about it. Having knowledge promotes wisdom. With your new understanding, you can help inspire and teach others. This not only helps you develop and strengthen your leadership qualities. Sharing your knowledge and passion with your team also promotes a more positive work culture where everyone is encouraged to pass along what they learn.
Passion fuels leaders vs. followers. Follow me on this one. Passionate people are more successful because they love what they do for a living. They don’t start their day dreading punching that timeclock, and they don’t watch the clock as the minutes drag on until the end of their workday. They look for ways to make things happen. They lead rather than follow. They excel because they have clear visions and expectations of what they want to achieve. They are essentially happier and more motivated because they view the possibilities as being endless.
A family friend reminded me that we only have so long on this Earth before our card is punched. In the grand scheme of things, life is but a vapor. So, make the most of your time. Find your passion, determine what fuels it, and spend your time focusing on what brings you happiness while on the job. It’ll be a bonus that you get paid to do it. You will come out more successful both professionally and personally in the long run because of it.
Sharine Sample is the Regional Workforce Development manager at Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina.