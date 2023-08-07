Eva Wallace retired from teaching in the Cabarrus County Schools three years ago but she was not ready to give up changing the lives of children.

So Wallace and a group of other like-minded women decided to form Char’a Academy and she decided she wanted to bring this new initiative to her hometown — Mooresville.

Char’a Academy, a program designed to empower young girls from sixth through 12th grades, held its official ribbon-cutting this week at its home inside the Mooresville Public Library.

Wallace described the decision to open Char’a as a vision. “It was a vision that was given to me,” she said. “It’s a desire I’ve always had to be affiliated with some type of girls program.

With her retirement, Wallace decided to fulfill that vision and Char’a was born.

Char’a, she said is short for character. And the sessions each month will be formed around a character trait the mentors hope to instill in the girls. For example, she said, this month the lessons will be focused on respect, and next month will be courage.

The sessions may include a speaker, such as next month, in recognition of National Suicide Prevention Month, Susan Tolle, volunteer field advocate for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, has been invited to speak, Wallace said.

“We will have public speakers come in and share with the girls,” she said. “We will have different people from different backgrounds.”

She said the diversity of speakers will hopefully give the girls a different perspective on their futures. “There are so many options for young people,” she said. Not every girl may want to go to college, she said, and these varied speakers will give the girls all types of options.

Wallace said the sessions will be on the first and third Wednesdays from 6-8 p.m. at the library in a room designated for the program. One session will be designed around a speaker and the other is geared toward performing community service. Wallace said the plan is to utilize that time as well as early release or no school dates to volunteer at FeedNC or for other area agencies.

The sessions will run from August through May and are tailored around the same schedule as the public school year.

Wallace said the goal is to empower the girls for their future and to provide opportunities for them to thrive and prosper and to become more confident in their self-worth. Each girl will be assigned a mentor, who is a member of the Char’a board of directors.

She said the academy is nonprofit and it is currently in the last steps to attain 501©(3) status. “The girls do not pay for anything,” Wallace said.

Wallace said that these sessions are not aimed at addressing academics, at least at this point. “The main focus is getting to the heartstrings of these girls, that there is hope and about the different things they can achieve,” she said. ”It’s about addressing the needs of the students — emotional, physical and psychological.”

But Wallace said an academic component may be added later. “I never say never,” she said.

There is an application process, she said, and registration is still open. To register, email Wallace at evawallace@chara-acamdey.com or visit the website at https://chara-academy.com.

Mooresville Mayor Mile Atkins and Commissioner Thurman Houston, as well as Mooresville Graded School District Board Member Rakeem Brawley, were on hand for the ribbon-cutting/

Houston said he was happy to see a program such as Char’a come about, and encouraged the girls taking part in it to listen to their parents and to put God first in everything they do. He also offered support to Wallace and the board members. “If there is anything we can do as a town, don’t hesitate to ask us,” he said.

Brawley echoed Houston’s comments about keeping God first.

Atkins offered his congratulations about the opening of the Char’a Academy.

Wallace said she is excited and thrilled with seeing her vision come true and, more importantly, about offering these girls the chance to see their future in a different light. She said the hope is that she and the mentors in the program will be able to follow the girls that are sixth graders now through their high school graduation. “Hopefully, prayfully, they will follow all the way through and they will be the first graduating class from Char’a Academy,” she said.