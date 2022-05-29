Fun activities set for family day

Are you looking for a loving, safe, kindergarten readiness program for your preschooler? Check out this fun-filled, open house event for the community.

On June 4 from 3-6 p.m., the Weekday Preschool at Trinity Baptist Church in Mooresville is offering a fun outing for families at its 221 Ervin Road location. As the children enjoy a bounce house, prizes, face painting, bubbles, games and crafts, parents can meet the director, teachers, other parents and tour the classrooms.

Trinity’s new Weekday Preschool opens in September and is for ages 1-5. Hours will be 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday. Enrollment is underway for classes for 4K, 3’s, 2’s, and 12 to 23 months. There are options for 2-day, 3-day or 5-day classes.

“Our structured classroom environment makes learning fun,” said Terry Lyons, director of the preschool. “Our classes use age appropriate Abeka lessons that deal with Bible, numbers, shapes, letters, phonics, writing, reading, science, art, music and much more.

“Our preschool partners with families to help nurture their children,” Lyons continued. “We help them learn to walk with God and discover His world.”

A new, safe, large interactive outdoor playground is scheduled for installation this summer adjacent to the classrooms, according to Lyons.

Additional details on Trinity’s Weekday Preschool are available at www.trinitybaptist.com/preschool or by calling Lyons at 704-662-9303.