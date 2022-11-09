Anytime is good for a family photo or selfie, but when you have a fun fall background like you can find at the Charles Mack Citizen Center, then that makes it twice as nice. Decorations are set up in the courtyard of the downtown center, providing a special backdrop for those seasonal family photos and a spot for selfies. Happy Fall, smile pretty and say cheese!
Fun fall photo time
