Sisters Anna and Avery are all smiles after having their faces painted.
Karen Kistler, Mooresville Tribune
Lydia was happy after seeing her face painted.
And brother Holden gave a great big smile after seeing his face painting job too.
Dylan gets ready to pitch at the speed pitch booth. His brother, Connor, was also there and tried it as well. The speed pitch activity was rented from Cooke Rentals, and the Mooresville Spinners partnered with them for the day.
The frog at the Enchanted Garden, aka John Franklin Moore Park, chats with a young visitor.
Very large rabbits also appeared in the garden for the celebration.
