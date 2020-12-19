Fund means brighter future for county's foster children

When children come into foster care they have already lost most of the things that we typically take for granted like their own home, their parents and extended family, their pets, toys and familiarity. It is extremely difficult to have these losses during holidays and special occasions; such as, graduation, birthdays, prom, school plays, trips, sports events and extracurricular activities.

Contributions to the Lonely Children’s Fund cannot change or prevent these occurrences from happening; however, the utilization of the funds can bring joy and a smile to lessen the anxiety of the children and to let them know that others empathize with their losses by providing hope and support.

Being able to purchase school pictures and placing their pictures in the foster home helps them feel less lonely and a part of their temporary placement. Having the required equipment to play football, soccer, tennis and other sports gives them some normalcy while building character and teamwork. Receiving a birthday card and gift helps them know they are not forgotten. Paying for tutoring especially during this pandemic keeps them from getting further behind academically. Having the means to purchase their cap and gown, school yearbook and money for senior fees are huge to many youth who become the first members of their family to graduate.

The Lonely Children’s Fund continues to support the dreams and needs of some of the county’s most vulnerable citizens that have been neglected and abused by those who had the responsibility to provide and keep them safe, and we thank everyone that helps them have a brighter future through their gifts.

Article provided by the Iredell County Department of Social Services.