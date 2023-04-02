Breakfast with the Easter bunny, an egg hunt and more will all be part of a special charity fundraiser April 8 at Murto Made Distillery in downtown Mooresville.

Sponsored by Randy Marion and Lowe’s, the fundraiser event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, with proceeds going to benefit the Hospitality House of Charlotte.

Michael McAndrew with Murto Made Distillery shared that they held a similar event in December, offering breakfast with Santa and 50/50 raffle tickets. They were able to raise approximately $2,300 for the organization and hope to continue that event and see it expand.

This is the first year for the Easter event, he noted, and there will be the breakfast, catered by the Saddle Club located in Mooresville, and the 50/50 raffle. An Easter egg hunt for the children will correspond to gift baskets he has made up for them, an Easter backdrop providing photo opportunities and cocktails for purchase for those ages 21 and older.

McAndrew noted that it is free to attend; however, donations will be appreciated to help the Hospitality House of Charlotte. Alexandra Blackwood, development manager at the house, will be on hand to provide information about the organization as well as accept donations.

Being able to help and give to this particular organization is special to McAndrew as he shared that back in 2014 he was in several Charlotte area hospitals for about five weeks for heart surgery. His family was in New Jersey and traveled to be with him while he was a patient. His parents and older sisters stayed at the Hospitality House of Charlotte, which was so helpful, he noted. They were able to stay so close to the hospital and his parents were thus able to rotate staying with him.

“It was a huge relief at the time,” he said, sharing that it was a scary time for him.

“I didn’t know what was going on,” he said, and “for them it was nice to have normalcy instead of staying at a hotel and driving.”

That is the mission of the Hospitality House, said Blackwell, “to create community for patients and caregivers who travel.”

According to the website, Charlotte Hospitality House provides a place of rest for the families during these medical crises, along with rooms and meals.

In speaking of McAndrew, Blackwood said that it is “such a special full circle moment” with him wanting to give back. “We really thrive when the community rallies behind us. We really appreciate his continued support.”

When asked why he would encourage the community to attend this event, McAndrew said, “If nothing else, just to get out in the community and see what we can do for families in need.”

He added that along with the free breakfast, it’s a “good opportunity to make memories with the Easter bunny if you have kids and to support a local business with Murto being partners.”