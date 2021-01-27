Fundraiser helps to thank local law enforcement

Pharos Parenting (formerly SCAN) is holding its bi-annual Port-a-Pit fundraiser on February 10 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the office, 1602 Davie Ave., Statesville. Each plate costs $10 and includes 1/2 chicken, beans, slaw, and a roll.

All proceeds from this fundraiser help the non-profit with its mission to end child abuse and neglect in the community.

This fundraiser will also be providing a special opportunity to show appreciation for local law enforcement officers through its "Treat an Officer to Lunch" by purchasing a plate to be donated and delivered to law enforcement officers that day at lunchtime.

“We are hoping to get enough donated plates to feed lunch to Statesville, Troutman and Mooresville Police Departments and Iredell County Sheriff's Department, a total of 160 officers for the day shift,” shared Tonya Fowler in an email.

Those wishing to order for themselves, their business/office, and/or for an officer can do so by visiting the website, www.pharosparenting.org, or by calling 704-878-2227. Orders of eight or more plates can be delivered upon request, within Iredell County. Orders must be placed by Feb. 3 to be guaranteed. Walk-ins are available while supplies last.

“Law Enforcement Appreciation Day happened to be the day we were discussing the details of the Port-a-Pit fundraiser, and our discussion turned to how we could provide them lunch to thank them for all they do for us and for the children we serve,” shared Fowler. “It grew from there, and we decided to try and treat EVERY officer to lunch, with help from the public. $10 goes a long way when it can thank an officer AND help end child abuse.”