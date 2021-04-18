Fundraiser to benefit two local nonprofits

A combined barbecue chicken fundraiser, with proceeds benefiting both the Fuzion Teen Center and Food For Days backpack ministry, will be held May 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the teen center, 691 Brookwood Drive, Mooresville.

Jerry’s Chicken, a local business, will be preparing the meals. Cost is $10 per plate, which will include barbecue chicken, baked beans, slaw, roll and a cookie. Preorders for both eat-in and to-go are strongly recommended by the April 30 deadline. There are no guarantees that plates will be available for sale on the day of if not ordered prior to the event. Delivery will be available to those ordering 10 or more plates.

For those wishing to eat in person, there will be tables set up at the center, thus providing an opportunity for anyone that would like to tour the facility.

Orders can be made by contacting Karen Swan, executive director of Food For Days at karen@foodfordays.org, calling 855-250-3501 or going online at foodfordays.org/events and scanning the QR code with your phone or by contacting Sarah Allen, executive director of the Fuzion Teen Center, at sarah.m.allen@icloud.com or calling 252-412-4004. Tickets are also available for the fundraiser and must be purchased prior to the event as well.