Fuzion Teen Center to host grand reopening Feb. 22

Teens, mark your calendars for Feb. 22.
On that Monday from 3:30-6:30 p.m., teens are invited to attend the grand reopening of the Fuzion Teen Center, 691 Brookwood Drive, Mooresville.
“We are very excited about opening our Fuzion Teen Center doors again,” said Sarah Allen, who was named executive director of the center Nov. 4.
During the afternoon, there will be a fun time of activities, small groups and dinner. All events will be free, and the COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place as they will take temperatures, provide hand sanitizer, practice social distancing and wear face masks, shared Allen.
“We have so many fun classes set up for teens to take such as cooking, yoga, basketball/football skills class, painting, scrapbooking, fitness training, facials, pottery making, music production and more,” she noted, "and they’ll need to bring their appetites as we will be serving Kickback Jack’s chicken tenders and other yummy foods provided by Patti Oliphant. We also have lots of games such as carpet ball, foosball, corn hole, ping pong, air hockey, pool, 4 square and board games.”
In the small group discussions, Allen shared that they “focus on God‘s plan for each individual student through the lens of a biblical worldview, and if a teen needs help in a particular subject, we offer tutoring to help them be successful.
“We are also going to open the Fuzion doors for a March Madness event while still implementing COVID protocol. There’s a lot of exciting things going to happen at Fuzion, and we are very excited to share them with our teenage community,” said Allen.
Those attending the special event need to register and select an activity class by visiting https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/L2KBBCW.
While at the center, people are encouraged to check out the new mural painted by Wendy Blue of Mount Holly. Blue noted that she has been painting since at least the second grade and painting murals for about eight years.
When trying to find the right artist to do the mural, Allen began searching and found several through Thumbtack.
“I then prayed for God to let me choose the right one for Fuzion. I felt my heart being pulled to contact Wendy, so I did. The very same day I reached out to her, she came,” Allen said.
Before putting paint to wall, Blue said that she and the board collaborated on an idea for the mural.
Allen said they told Blue that they “wanted something to help motivate our teens in a positive way, encourages unity and to share the love of Christ.”
Therefore, Blue did some research and found the hand design and “she came up with a circle of hands of all races coming together to support peace and to lift up one another,” Allen noted.
The Bible verse from Romans 14:19 was selected and added with the hand design. The board felt this particular verse “was appropriate for the message we want to get across to our youth and one we want them to carry out to our community, to our nation and to our world,” Allen shared.
In the center of the hands is the word ‘Fuzion’ which looks like the center’s logo, but, as Allen said, “it is without the ‘Teen Center’ in the middle. It’s the same concept as the fusion definition but applying it to a much bigger scale.”
Blue said that she also “added the shapes in the hands to represent how we are all different shapes and sizes and colors, etc., even though we are all from one.”
The mural is complete and she added the clear coat on Thursday, ready for people to see the finished project.
Blue donated this work of art to the center, Allen said, and she will be coming back to the center on the grand reopening date to teach painting.
“Our Heavenly Father answered my prayers and brought the perfect person to Fuzion. She is just one of many volunteers that all have amazing stories and will be sharing their gifts with our teens and with the Fuzion Teen Center,” said Allen.
Everything that is offered at Fuzion is free because of people coming together and supporting and helping, from corporate donations to support from churches, clubs and individuals.
Just as the name denotes, the center got its name from the fusion definition, shared Allen. Fusion is the process or result of joining two or more things together to form a single entity. And the goal of the center, she noted, is to “provide a safe environment where teens can thrive educationally and socially while experiencing the love of Christ, and we do this by partnering/fusing with businesses, local nonprofits, clubs, and our community as a whole.
Anyone interested in learning more about the center or helping can contact Allen at sarah.m.allen@icloud.com or call 252-412-4004.
Those wishing to support the center may want to consider helping with the following items on their wish/donation list: icemaker; digital sign for announcing classes and events offered; craft supplies, laminator; painting supplies such as easels, acrylic paint, aprons, paint brushes; gift cards; paper products; financial donations; a passenger van to pick teens up to bring them to Fuzion.