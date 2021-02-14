Fuzion Teen Center to host grand reopening Feb. 22

The Bible verse from Romans 14:19 was selected and added with the hand design. The board felt this particular verse “was appropriate for the message we want to get across to our youth and one we want them to carry out to our community, to our nation and to our world,” Allen shared.

In the center of the hands is the word ‘Fuzion’ which looks like the center’s logo, but, as Allen said, “it is without the ‘Teen Center’ in the middle. It’s the same concept as the fusion definition but applying it to a much bigger scale.”

Blue said that she also “added the shapes in the hands to represent how we are all different shapes and sizes and colors, etc., even though we are all from one.”

The mural is complete and she added the clear coat on Thursday, ready for people to see the finished project.

Blue donated this work of art to the center, Allen said, and she will be coming back to the center on the grand reopening date to teach painting.

“Our Heavenly Father answered my prayers and brought the perfect person to Fuzion. She is just one of many volunteers that all have amazing stories and will be sharing their gifts with our teens and with the Fuzion Teen Center,” said Allen.