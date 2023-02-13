As has become a sweet and special tradition, the Mooresville Garden Club remembered area firefighters and several community members by sharing platters of homemade cookies and other treats to say thank you.

The goodies were brought to the club’s February meeting at the Mooresville Public Library, and once the business portion of the meeting was concluded, the group gathered to fill the plates with a variety of cookies and other snacks and package them up to go.

It was then time to make their deliveries and share the treats, which they did as a way to express their appreciation for their service and support to the club, whether it be serving the community as a first responder or helping with various projects, tree plantings and other events throughout the year.

Cookies and snacks were shared with those at the Mooresville Public Library, along with six Mooresville fire stations, Shepherds Fire-Rescue, South Iredell Volunteer Fire Department, Troutman Fire Department, Mooresville Parks and Recreation and the Brawley Garden Center.

Members of the Mooresville Garden Club who made the deliveries said that the recipients shared their thankfulness for the goodies with comments saying they were “very appreciative for the thoughtfulness,” and it was a “really nice surprise and much appreciated” and one first responder said, “thank you so much for thinking of us. These will definitely not go to waste.”