 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Garden club shares Valentine treat with first responders
View Comments
featured
Garden club shares Valentine treat

Garden club shares Valentine treat with first responders

{{featured_button_text}}

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Ten members of the Mooresville Garden Club delivered four to five dozen cookies to five local fire departments and the EMS headquarters to say “thank you for your service,” said club member Charline Sims. Even though they were not able to take homemade cookies this year because of COVID-19, Sims noted that the club didn’t want to cancel their annual Valentine’s Day appreciation visit; therefore, the group purchased sealed packages of goodies to share with the first responders.

View Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Feb. 14

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week
Local News

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, States…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics