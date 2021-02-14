Garden club shares Valentine treat with first responders

Ten members of the Mooresville Garden Club delivered four to five dozen cookies to five local fire departments and the EMS headquarters to say “thank you for your service,” said club member Charline Sims. Even though they were not able to take homemade cookies this year because of COVID-19, Sims noted that the club didn’t want to cancel their annual Valentine’s Day appreciation visit; therefore, the group purchased sealed packages of goodies to share with the first responders.