Garden club to host plant sale

The Mooresville Garden Club will be hosting its plant sale April 23 from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of N. Main St. and E. Statesville Ave.

There will be a large variety of annuals, perennials, vegetables, bushes, pots and yard art available as well as educational presentations.

It will be cash only at the sale and all proceeds from the event will go to local charities and the beautification of Mooresville. Those interested in donating plants or anything garden related, or for more information call 810-513-5987.

The club meets the first Wednesday of each month, and visitors are welcome to join the group.