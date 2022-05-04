Garden is just wonderful

Sitting outside at Cadence Mooresville has gotten even better.

On the morning of April 22, the residents and staff at the local facility on East Waterlynn Road celebrated becoming Wildlife Habitat certified from the National Wildlife Federation as they gathered on the patio and released several butterflies in the newly planted flower garden and had a ribbon-cutting for the new birdbath.

The idea to become certified came about after Renee Edge shared a talk on birds at the retirement community. She and her husband, Phillip, own the local Wild Bird Unlimited, and they were on hand for the special celebration day.

Renee said she recognized how interested they were at the facility to have native North Carolina flowers and landscaping that’s friendly both for birds and pollinators. Noticing how engaging Amy Newman, lifestyle resident director at Cadence, and the team were, Renee said, she planted the idea of certifying the area because they have so many wonderful songbirds here.

“Why don’t we certify Cadence as a Wildlife Habitat because you have all of the elements,” Renee said she told Newman, and so they just took the idea and ran with it. She (Amy) re-contacted me, and we worked together to get it all done, and the residents are certainly all excited about it and so are we.”

And once all of the criteria were met, which includes providing food, water, cover, places to raise their young and sustainable practices ensuring the soil, air and water stay clean and healthy, they received their certification, which culminated with a ceremony on Earth Day.

Newman opened the event, welcoming everyone and wishing them a happy Earth Day, noting that this was “the perfect event for the day.”

“This is something that our residents put a lot of time and dedication into, planting flowers, making sure all of our bird feeders are filled up every day,” Newman said. “We added a bee house, we call it the bee hotel so that our bees can help pollinate all of the flowers, and all of those things are a part to become wildlife certified.”

Another part of the certification process is making sure the birds have cover, and this was made possible, as Newman shared, in that “Wild Birds Unlimited donated two beautiful birdhouses.”

Additional bird feeders, providing multiple food sources, were built and placed along the fence and throughout the flowers, she shared.

Throughout this process of becoming certified, all are becoming more knowledgeable and conscious of the wildlife that is around them. Newman mentioned that one day a landscaper came and one of the residents made sure he was aware of a nearby nest with eggs in it and to not touch it.

“So everyone is just being more conscious and aware of our wildlife, and making sure that we are protecting them,” she noted. “We have a couple signs up where we have our little birds nest. We also have a hatched birds nest over there under our trellis,” she pointed out.

During her talk about birds, Renee Edge encouraged them to place soft yarn in little containers in the garden “to help support the birds’ nests so they can help build a nice soft place to lay their babies. So I have seen the little teal, of course Cadence colors, all over the property because our birdies are carrying it back to their babies. So it’s really nice to see that to come to fruition.”

Newman thanked Renee and Phillip for additional donations they had made which included flowers, the birdbath and lots of bird seed. She also thanked the residents for joining her and participating in this and other projects there.

“You guys bring me so much happiness. Spending time with all of you, it doesn’t feel like a job,” she told the residents. “So I just want to say thank you to my residents for always being there with me and encouraging me and our activities and just having a good time.”

When asked what made her go forward with this particular project, Newman said there are so many birdwatchers in the facility.

“Our residents just love watching nature, and being a part of that. So when we found out that Renee owned the store, I thought she would be the perfect person to have come in. This (bird watching) is one of their favorite activities,” Newman said with a smile. “We have a snack outside. We watch the birds. They love to paint and just be a part of nature when we’re outside, listen to music. It’s a very art centered community, and nature is a part of that.”

Before concluding the ceremony, Newman asked a volunteer to help release the butterflies, which they had seen go from caterpillars to butterflies. Betty Kornegay went up and helped her set them free placing one on some flowers and others throughout the garden. Newman then asked Brown Leaton, a resident and Renee’s father, if he would help cut the ribbon on the new birdbath.

Both were met with cheers from all in attendance and then Newman told the group, “look at what you guys created. You have a beautiful space now.”

That sentiment was echoed by multiple residents who commented on how nice this back area was to sit outside and enjoy the beauty and nature.

Leaton, who said he provided moral support for his part in the garden, shared that it was “nice and comfortable” and he liked to be “able to go down the sidewalk and look at everything.”

Anne Mason commented on how lots of people helped to make the garden a reality. And while she couldn’t help do the actual digging and planting, she was able to help with the flower pots and enjoys painting.

For Mason, having the garden “means a lot. It’s just wonderful to be able to come outside and see the flowers and watch the birds. It’s just wonderful. We’ve been watching the caterpillars grow into a butterfly and I’ve never seen that before so it was a wonderful and of course releasing them now.” She was also thankful for the new birdbath, noting that “it’s just really beautiful.”

Willie McManus echoed the sentiment, saying the garden “is just really beautiful” and noting that they have an garden expert in the person of Newman who, McManus said, “never gives out of energy.”

When asked if she helped her with planting the flowers, McManus said with a chuckle, “oh, I watched her all the time” therefore, serving as a cheerleader for the project, along with others.

Kevin Clancy said he also provided encouragement for the project and said that the garden was “very, very nice, good for my nerves, relaxation.” And he enjoys watching the birds, noting he has two bird feeders outside his window and can watch the birds come and feed.

Both Renee and Phillip were thankful to be able to help Cadence complete the certification process. Phillip said that “every time we see someone complete the process to become certified, it’s really good because it helps the habitat, helps the conservation and it’s just a good feeling because people are really interested in it and they’re going to continue. So it’s a good feeling.”

Renee shared that the couple started in the bird business first as hobbyist, but she said, “at the end of the day, really it’s about giving back and recognizing that we have an opportunity to do that, and Cadence and assisting living spaces like that in the market, we would love to go and help others set it up because it’s a great opportunity to get the residents involved. They love it. We love it. It just means a lot to Phillip and I.”

Becoming Wildlife Habitat certified is not difficult, Renee shared, and certifying one’s yard can help save songbirds, which she noted are being lost at an alarming rate across the United States. Loss of habitat is one of the top reasons why songbirds are being lost, she continued.

“Providing shelter, water, cover from predators, those are just some simple things that you can do,” Renee said. “You can certify your own habitat.” Visit wbuc.com for the list on how to become a certified yard along with additional information.