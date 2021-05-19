Garden Jubilee goes town and country on Memorial Day weekend

Meanwhile, Hendersonville’s vibrant Main Street returns to the mix with smaller booths and a tripling of space between vendors. Attendees can shop for small plants, lawn and garden items, and crafts, while taking advantage of more than two dozen restaurants downtown, many offering outdoor dining.

“We want to expand on the success that was 2020,” says Debi Smith, chair of the Henderson County Tourism Authority. “It really opened our eyes to a new and better way to welcome gardeners and plant lovers to Hendersonville for Memorial Day Weekend.”

Many people opted to stay overnight, or even two nights, last year to visit multiple nurseries and orchards. Smith, who works in the lodging industry at Cascades Mountain Resort, says several area hotels and bed-and-breakfast inns provide space for guests to keep their new plants indoors.

“A lot of people prefer not to leave plants in their cars, and we provide storage, as do a lot of hotels and bed-and-breakfasts,” Smith explained. “We all want to make sure people can keep their plants safe overnight to allow for more exploring the next day.”

Tour hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. all three days. Downtown hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday only. Pets are not permitted in the Garden Jubilee Nurseries & Orchard event area.

For more information about this year’s Garden Jubilee Nurseries & Orchard Tour, go to www.VisitHendersonvilleNC.org/Garden-Jubilee or call 800-828-4244.