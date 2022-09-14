Gary’s postcard surprise

Amy Norris, a social worker at Carolina Caring, is passionate about helping those in need, and that often means going above and beyond to help her patients make the most of each day. Recently, her patient Gary expressed how much he missed traveling, and it sparked an idea.

Through social media, Amy and Carolina Caring asked the community to send Gary postcards from their summer vacations to cheer him up. The request quickly went viral, with community members expressing their interest in getting involved and encouraging others to do so as well. Cards were mailed to Carolina Caring from all over the world.

When Amy brought the huge pile of postcards to Gary, he was overwhelmed with happiness and even teared up at everyone’s kindness. Many of the cards had inspirational messages on them, along with Scriptures that wished him well in his journey ahead.

Gary started his globetrotting adventures as a young man, with a few dollars saved up from birthday presents and Christmas celebrations. Now, many years later, he is unable to continue his travels due to his health and other challenges. The postcards are the next best thing. They brought to mind some of his favorite memories — exploring new places and experiencing different cultures in faraway lands like China, Singapore, Thailand and France.

Gary was so excited to show Amy the cards he got from all over. She loved hearing about how each one made him feel, and it inspired her even more in her vocation as a social worker.

“It’s so touching to see the community come together for Gary,” Amy said. “It’s been so uplifting to see his reaction to the postcards he has received — each and every one made his day.”