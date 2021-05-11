 Skip to main content
Gemstone District holds county pinewood derby competition
Gemstone District holds county pinewood derby competition

The Gemstone District (Iredell County) Cub Scouts recently held two district-level pinewood derby races at the Rocky Mount Church in Mooresville. The first race was the top three racers from Cub Scout packs in the county in 2020, but the race was not held last spring due to COVID-19. Competing in the timed race on a 32-foot inclined track were 11 Scouts.

The top five winners were as follow:

First place — Colin Bedson, Pack 170, Mooresville

Second place — Ian Lawson, Pack 377, Mooresville

Third place — Parker Hazy, Pack 377, Mooresville

Fourth place — Chase Bedson, Pack 170, Mooresville

Fifth place — Carson Brice, Pack 173, Mt. Mourne

The second race of the day was for the 2021 race, with 20 Scouts competing. The following were the top five winners:

First place — Remington Plyler, Pack 332, Shephard

Second place — Colin Bedson, Pack 170, Mooresville

Third place — Paddington Gilson, Pack 377, Mooresville

Fourth place — Culley James, Pack 173, Mt. Mourne

Fifth place — Cole Bedson, Pack 170, Mooresville

