Gene Houpe gets second 2-year term with the North Carolina Association of County Commisioners

Iredell County Commissioner Gene Houpe was re-elected last Friday by his peers of the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners to represent District 12 through 2022. Houpe says he'll make sure the concerns of Iredell County's citizens are heard from in the state's and the nation's capital.
"That puts me in Washington and Raleigh advocating on behalf of our region and those eight counties. The benefit of that is having somebody on one of those district seats and on those boards like that is we help shape the legislative goals for the state and the region," Houpe said. "That puts our voice at the table."
Other counties in District 12 include Cabarrus, Gaston, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Rowan, Stanly and Union. Houpe has held the position since 2019 and said that building relationships with others in different levels of government allows him to help shape the goals and outcomes of legislation.
"When you're in Washington and you're in Raleigh, and you're creating those relationships with 'Team Trump' and the governor's office out of Raleigh, you can advocate for our county a lot better when they know you. You're on a first-name basis with our state and federal representatives," Houpe said.
The chairman of the Iredell County Board of Commissioners, James Mallory III, echoed how important it is to have Iredell County's voice heard when legislation is being passed on the state level. County Commissioner Tommy Bowles also hit on the fact that Houpe's position helps make sure the county, as well as the others in District 12, don't get overlooked.
"It shouldn't matter, but it does matter," Bowles said. "It's important for us to bring back every dollar we can to Iredell, so this is a big plus."
All of the commissioners that the Record & Landmark spoke with said that part of the difficulties of running the county commission comes from the fact it isn't an independent entity like a city government, but more or less a subset of the state government.
"The rules of engagement are already defined for us," Bowles said. "We interpret them and implement them on the county level."
A bill passed at the federal or state level can quickly impact the county. County Commissioner Ken Robertson gave the example of when class sizes for students were reduced in North Carolina. While that came from the state government, counties are responsible for implementing those actions. In a situation like that, it could mean constructing buildings, funding salaries, or in one way or another requiring budget adjustments by the county commission.
"Being aware of what's going on in Raleigh and Washington is part of being informed and staying active. Not every county commissioner in every county does that well, but Gene understands what the issues are and identifies the challenges before they become law," Robertson said.
Another one of the benefits for Houpe is collaborating and talking with other county commissioners about what's working and what isn't.
"Politically, it isn't easy to talk about what's not working sometimes. When you're meeting with other county commissioners, it's a safe place to talk about what didn't go well," Robertson said. "You can learn best practices from others and get feedback."
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.