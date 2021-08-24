Some people are remembered for their accomplishments, but few can be said to have left a legacy. Johnnie Buff is one of those rare individuals who will live on in the memory of his family and friends as someone whose generosity helped to shape a community.
“He was a humble man of God who knew the true treasures in life,” said Carolina Caring’s the Rev. Sandi Hood. “He never failed to give thanks for even his simplest moments with friends and family — which were always more valuable than any material things he could acquire.”
One of Johnnie’s greatest passions was the ministry of hospice. After his wife, Dezzie, passed away he became a Carolina Caring volunteer and has faithfully served our organization since 1995. His steadfast vision resulted not only in building our area’s first hospice campus, but also donating the land where it stands today.
Johnnie and Dave Clarke, past president and CEO of Carolina Caring, formerly Catawba Regional Hospice, became great friends over the years while working together to build our first Hospice House, which offers comfort and relief to those with serious illness. After Dave’s passing earlier this year, Johnnie wanted to do something in Dave’s memory. Along with Carolina Caring staff, he helped make plans for the Keystone Overlook, a memorial overlooking the Carolina Caring campus set to begin construction this year.
Johnnie said that when he stood at the highest point of where the Keystone Overlook will stand, he could see why his and Dave’s friendship had been so close. They shared a deep understanding of how important it is for Carolina Caring to continue its work in supporting those with a serious illness. Both men were deeply committed to nurturing the organization so it can continue to generously serve our community for years to come.
Johnnie had been a kind and loving member of our team for many years. We will miss him dearly, but his legacy lives on in the work that we do every day.