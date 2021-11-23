Generosity of youth is an inspiration to others

Because of the compassion and hard work of Reese Grandelli, many more families will once again be able to enjoy a special Thanksgiving meal.
Ten-year-old Reese, the daughter of Nicole and Casey Grandelli and a student at Mooresville Intermediate School, sent out a letter to family and friends and then put it out on social media asking for support of her annual Grandelli Turkey Drive so she could in turn help others in the community who are in need by donating to FeedNC.
This was the fourth year that Reese has collected donations and given them to the Mooresville organization, and through her efforts was able to donate 110 turkeys, along with hams and additional grocery items.
Reese started collecting when she was 7-years-old, and it all began, as mom Nicole shared, “as we were sitting in the car line just talking about Thanksgiving and what we have versus other people. She also noticed that a friend in class didn’t always have a snack and that prompted the conversation of the need for a soup kitchen.”
Writing letters each year letting her family and friends know of her turkey drive, she put out a plea for help to collect turkeys or canned goods to give or cash donations, which they would take to buy additional food to share with FeedNC. Reese also shared in one year’s letter statistics of poverty in North Carolina and throughout Iredell County and the need to help as many struggling families as possible.
Even during 2020 and COVID, Reese wasn’t deterred from helping. She shared in her letter last year that since “we have COVID, the Mooresville Soup Kitchen needs our help more than ever.”
This year in her letter, Reese shared the importance of her continuing to collect as she wrote that she does this “because it is very important that everyone has food to eat on Thanksgiving,” and on Nov. 15 she and her parents delivered the food items to FeedNC in the early morning hours, before Reese headed to school.
Bonnie Battalia, development director with FeedNC shared in an email that Reese is “an inspiration and role model for others!”
Not only does she think this is important, but Reese also enjoys giving and has a heart for helping others as she shared in her letter. “I really love to help people, and this is something I really enjoy doing,” she wrote.
“I am so amazed by this selfless generosity by a 10-year-old young lady each holiday season,” said Lara Ingram, executive director of FeedNC. “She clearly understands the spirit of giving and values caring for others in her community. She made it possible for hundreds of families to have a table full of love of great food this Thanksgiving.”