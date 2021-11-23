Generosity of youth is an inspiration to others

Because of the compassion and hard work of Reese Grandelli, many more families will once again be able to enjoy a special Thanksgiving meal.

Ten-year-old Reese, the daughter of Nicole and Casey Grandelli and a student at Mooresville Intermediate School, sent out a letter to family and friends and then put it out on social media asking for support of her annual Grandelli Turkey Drive so she could in turn help others in the community who are in need by donating to FeedNC.

This was the fourth year that Reese has collected donations and given them to the Mooresville organization, and through her efforts was able to donate 110 turkeys, along with hams and additional grocery items.

Reese started collecting when she was 7-years-old, and it all began, as mom Nicole shared, “as we were sitting in the car line just talking about Thanksgiving and what we have versus other people. She also noticed that a friend in class didn’t always have a snack and that prompted the conversation of the need for a soup kitchen.”

