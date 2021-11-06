Get creative on new craft trail in Surry County

Travel along the new Blue Ridge Craft Trails in the Yadkin Valley region of North Carolina to meet renowned artisans, discover one-of-a-kind crafts and experience small-town charm.

From printmakers to weavers and luthiers, six artists and arts organizations in the Mount Airy and Elkin area are featured on the new trail. A suggested itinerary and the profiles of participating sites are on the Blue Ridge Craft Trails website, BlueRidgeCraftTrails.com. Each craft site has a Blue Ridge Craft Trails logo emblem on their window or door to welcome visitors.

“Surry County’s long history of craft and creativity continues today,” said Angie Chandler, executive director of the Blue Ridge National Heritage Area. “We’re excited to celebrate the Yadkin Valley region as a vibrant center for handmade crafts.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Blue Ridge Craft Trails are an initiative of the Blue Ridge National Heritage Area. The project aims to promote craft artisans, arts organizations and heritage tourism to enhance economic opportunity in 25 Western North Carolina counties.

The six sites selected for the Surry County portion of the trail are: Foothills Arts Center, John Furches Gallery, The November Room, Yadkin Valley Fiber Center and Yadkin Valley Quilts, all in Elkin, and Surry Arts Council in Mount Airy.