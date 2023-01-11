Get healthier during American Health Month

Heart disease is a leading cause of death in the United States, claiming the lives of more than 650,000 people each year. Here are some other facts everyone should know about heart disease:

In the U.S., one person dies every 34 seconds from cardiovascular disease.

Every year, about 800,000 Americans suffer a heart attack.

Nearly half of American adults, 47%, suffer from high blood pressure or hypertension, which increases the risk of a heart attack and stroke. However, only one in four people with high blood pressure have their condition under control.

Another important fact is that most people can take steps right now to reduce the risks related to heart disease.

In most cases, heart disease is preventable. Ronald Uszenski, M.D., FACC, cardiologist with Lake Norman Medical Group, Heart and Vascular Mooresville tells us, “We may all lower our risk for heart disease by leading a healthy lifestyle that includes not smoking, exercising regularly, maintaining a healthy weight, controlling blood sugar and cholesterol and treating high blood pressure.”

Since 1964, February has been recognized as American Heart Month — a time of year dedicated to increasing awareness about heart health and highlighting steps we can take to create a heart healthy lifestyle.

This year, Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is taking the entire month of February to help people in the community learn ways to reduce their risk with the 28-Day Healthy Heart Challenge. Participants will receive a daily email with short, informative articles, quick tips and a daily challenge to promote heart health.

“At Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, we are dedicated to promoting healthy living, and for the majority of us, improving heart health is a great place to start,” said Matthew Littlejohn, Network CEO. “Those who decide to participate in the challenge will discover that it only takes a few minutes per day to read the content. It is fun, occasionally surprising, always informative, and it can be life-saving. I hope everyone will take the challenge and join us for the 28-day road to a healthier heart.”

The 28-Day Healthy Heart Challenge includes 28 challenges that can help participants eat healthier, get up from a sedentary lifestyle, relieve stress and lower blood pressure. To sign-up for the 28-Day Healthy Heart Challenge, visit LRNMC.com/Heart-Challenge.