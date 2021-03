Get homework help at area libraries

Do you know of a child who could benefit from one-on-one help with classroom work or use additional support to complete assignments?

The Catawba County Library is partnering with the Catawba County Youth Council to provide student volunteers who can help elementary and middle-school children with homework and reading practice.

Homework Helpers are available to guide younger students in their schoolwork and to serve as reading buddies. Individual time slots are 20 minutes long and are offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

To be connected with a Homework Helper, families are invited to visit a participating library branch and check in at the circulation desk when they arrive. Staff will then guide the student to a helper who’s available. Parents must remain in the library during each session.

The Homework Helper program is open at the following times and locations through May:

Main library in Newton, 115 W. C St.: Mondays and Wednesdays from 4-6 p.m.

Sherrills Ford-Terrell branch, 9154 Sherrills Ford Road, Terrell: Mondays from 4-6 p.m.

Conover branch, 403 Conover Station SE: Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon.

The Youth Council is comprised of high-school students who apply to the program and are appointed by county commissioners. They represent each public school and also include home school and private school students. The council meets monthly to learn about citizenship, local issues and leadership skills. To learn more, visit https://catawba.ces.ncsu.edu/catawba-county-youth-council/.