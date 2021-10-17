Ghost sightings around Mooresville predate Lake Norman

I have never seen an actual ghost. It doesn’t mean that I don’t believe in them, but I have not been privy in this life to have experienced anything remotely paranormal. What is irritating about that factoid is that I am not afraid of spirits or the paranormal and I welcome a visit from some restless apparition. I have a good hundred questions that I would ask them about life in the other dimensions, the very nature of death and “passing on,” or continuing with life in the afterlife, so to speak. Did they see heaven? Can they see what the past was truly like as opposed to the bunkum history books say? What did it feel like to move on from this world to the next? Was it peaceful, aside from the initial terror and pain that seems inevitable unless you die in your sleep like Sean Connery?